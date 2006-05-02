Evaluating print and broadcast news in the San Francisco Bay Area from A to F.
Grade the News wins two national awards for news criticism

Posted May 2, 2006

Next week GTN Director John McManus will travel to the National Press Club in Washington DC to accept a special citation as part of the Mongerson Prize ceremonies honoring journalists who have reported on mistakes and ethical lapses in the news media. In August, Mr. McManus and GTN Associate Director Michael Stoll will receive the Cultural and Critical Studies Division of the Association for Education in Journalism and Mass Communication's annual award for critical reporting on the news media at the AEJMC convention in San Francisco.

Affiliated with Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism, The Mongerson Prize was established in 2001 "to improve news credibility by encouraging reporting on media mistakes, honoring those who set the record straight and promoting high news standards so that the pubic gets the best, most reliable and accurate information possible."

In addition to the two prizes, which come with $5,000 checks, there were three awards of distinction, which come with $1,000 checks. The GTN award was one of two special citations, which come with airfare and lunch. The award to GTN was based on an article about a San Francisco Examiner ad salesman who wrote a psuedo news column in the paper in order to reward current advertisers and woo new accounts.

Every year the Cultural and Critical Studies Division membership selects for recognition a media professional, scholar or organization whose work represents the type of insightful social analysis and criticism our Division strives to advance. Division members have selected Grade the News as their 2006 choice for recognition. Previous recipients include Dan Perkins (Tom Tomorrow), ADbusters, Ronnie Dugger, and David Barsamian. The award carries a $100 honorarium. It will be presented in San Francisco on August 4.

 

